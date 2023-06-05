3 left-backs Coventry City should weigh up amid links with Bundesliga man

Coventry City were linked with a move for Werder Bremen’s English left-back Lee Buchanan over the weekend.

Buchanan has been plying his trade in Germany since last summer but having struggled to nail down a starting spot, he’s been linked with a Championship return. Reporting on his Patreon, Alan Nixon said Coventry City are keen on bringing him back to these shores.

Buchanan’s situation means a deal is feasible and he’d be a strong signing. However, it could be wise for the Sky Blues to keep some potential alternatives in mind just in case. Here, we put forward three worth considering…

George Cox – Fortuna Sittard

Cox is a product of Brighton & Hove Albion’s youth academy but he has spent the last four years playing in the Netherlands with Fortuna Sittard. He’s been a regular at a high level in the Eredivisie, playing as a wing-back or full-back.

He’s out of contract this summer and his left foot make him a shrewd and dangerous addition to Mark Robins’ ranks.

Harrison Burrows – Peterborough United

Burrows is incredibly versatile and while he’s arguably his most dangerous when further forward, he could work at left wing-back for Coventry. If given enough defensive cover around him, Burrows could be a proper creative outlet on the left-hand side.

His ability to cross from deep saw him notch eight assists for Posh last season and at 21, he’s already proven himself in League One and could come on leaps and bounds under Robins’ management.

Souleyman Doumbia – Angers SCO

If Coventry are to sign another left-back, they’ll be in strong competition with the also inbound Jay Dasilva for a starting spot. Out of contract Ivorian Doumbia could be up for the tough task of battling for that place.

He’s solid defensively and isn’t afraid to carry the ball forward from the back either. Doumbia would be a cheap addition to the backline but he’s got the pedigree behind him to impress in the Championship.