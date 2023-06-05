3 Harry Isted alternatives Barnsley should consider this summer

Barnsley loan man from last season Harry Isted is apparently interested in returning to Oakwell this summer, reports Doug O’Kane.

The 23-year-old spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan with the Tykes from Luton Town and helped the Yorkshire club reach the League One play-off final.

Isted, who has been on the books of Southampton and Stoke City in the past, is available on a free transfer following his release by the Hatters and Barnsley Chronicle reporter O’Kane has claimed he is open to a permanent switch to the Tykes. Here is a look at three potential alternatives if a deal isn’t possible….

Luke Southwood – Reading

Reading have released the 25-year-old following their relegation to League One and he would be a useful option for Barnsley. He spent this past season with Cheltenham Town and made 41 league appearances for the Robins.

The Northern Ireland international played 30 times for the Royals and also had loan spells away at Bath City, Eastleigh and Hamilton Academical to gain experience. He will be carefully weighing up his next move.

Jamie Cumming – Chelsea

He has returned to parent club Chelsea following his loan spell at MK Dons last term. At the age of 23, he would now benefit from a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge as opposed to just getting temporary moves away from the Premier League outfit every year.

The ex-England youth international has also had stints in the Football League in the past at Stevenage and Gillingham.

Sol Brynn – Middlesbrough

He should be considered by Barnsley as an alternative to Isted after catching the eye in League Two with Swindon Town in this past campaign. The 22-year-old made the number one spot his own at the County Ground and has now returned to the Riverside Stadium.

His chances of breaking into Boro’s team under Michael Carrick are slim though which could open the door for an exit.