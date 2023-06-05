3 Dan Agyei alternatives Bradford City should consider this summer

Bradford City are reportedly interested in Crewe Alexandra striker Dan Agyei along with Portsmouth and Burton Albion, reports Darren Witcoop.

Bradford City may have identified the former Burnley man as someone to compete with Andy Cook up front ahead of next season in League Two.

Agyei, who is 26-years-old, scored 16 goals in all competitions in this past season and is out of contract at the end of the month. Here is a look at three alternatives who the Bantams could target if they don’t win the race for his signature…

Luke Armstrong – Harrogate Town

He would be a useful option for Bradford and has shown over the past two years for Harrogate that he knows where the back of the net is at this level. The former Salford City man has fired 30 goals in 101 games for the Sulphurites since his move to Yorkshire.

Armstrong would provide strong competition for Cook in attack but still has another couple of years left on his contract meaning it would require a transfer fee to get him.

Tyler Walker – Coventry City

Luring him down to League Two would be a huge statement of intent by the Bantams. Walker has struggled to make an impact at Coventry and needs to move on for a new chapter in his career.

He fired in 26 goals in all competitions the last time he played in the fourth tier with Mansfield Town during the 2018/19 campaign.

Billy Sharp – Sheffield United

It remains to be seen whether he will be staying put at Bramall Lane following the Blades’ promotion to the Premier League and he may well become a free agent at the end of this month.

The 37-year-old has played for a few other Yorkshire teams in his time including Doncaster Rovers and Leeds United but has never played for Bradford. Could they change that this summer?