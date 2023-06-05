3 Chris Hussey replacements Stockport County should look at

Stockport County have a vacancy to fill at left-back following Chris Hussey’s departure from the club on a free transfer.

Stockport County will be eyeing potential reinforcements this summer following their League Two play-off final defeat to Carlisle United at Wembley.

Dave Challinor’s finished 4th after the regular season and narrowly missed out on the top three with their poor start to the season catching up with them in the end. Here is a look at three replacements they could target for Hussey…

Owen Dodgson – Burnley

He rose up through the academy ranks at Manchester United before switching to Burnley in 2020. At the age of 20-year-old, he has the potential to grow and develop in the future and would be a useful long-term addition for Stockport if they were able to sign him in some capacity this summer.

The Lancaster-born man spent time on loan at Rochdale this past season to get some experience under his belt. He played 17 times during his spell at Spotland but has now gone back to Turf Moor.

Matt Penney – Free agent

Ipswich Town have cut ties with the full-back following their promotion to the Championship meaning he is a free agent. He spent last term with Motherwell and Charlton Athletic respectively and will now be weighing up his next move.

The Hatters would be able to offer him regular first-team football and the chance to be part of an exciting project. Penney has played for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City, Mansfield Town and St Pauli in the past.

Josh Ruffels – Free agent

The 29-year-old would be able to replace the experience that Hussey had at the back and is available for nothing following his recent exit from Huddersfield Town. He knows what it takes to get out of the fourth tier having helped former club Oxford United go up back in 2016.

Ruffels has made 362 appearances in his career to date and has scored 25 goals, as well as chipping in with 20 assists, and would arrive at Edgeley Park with decent pedigree having last played in the Championship.