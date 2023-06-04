Watford man expected to be too expensive for loan club

Aberdeen are ‘likely’ to be priced out of a move for Watford defender Mattie Pollock this summer, as per the Daily Record (04.06.23, 09:04).

Watford let the centre-back join the Scottish Premiership side on loan in the January transfer window to get some game time under his belt.

He was a hit with the Dons and made 11 appearances for them in all competitions. However, a switch back to Pittodrie now seems unlikely and the Hornets will have a decision to make on what to do with him next.

Pollock, who is 21-years-old, joined the Hertfordshire outfit back in 2021 after rising up through the ranks at Grimsby Town. He had spells in the academies at Middlesbrough and Leeds United before linking up with the Mariners and went on to play 58 matches, chipping in with four goals from the back.

He was then lured down south by Watford and has since played only five appearances for the Vicarage Road club. Prior to his switch to Aberdeen last winter, he also had a temporary spell away at Cheltenham Town in League One and featured 39 times for the Robins.

Watford have decision to make

There is no doubt that Pollock provides Watford with more competition and depth in their defensive department. He is still young and has the potential to grow and develop in the future.

His pathway into their senior team next term may still be blocked by the abundance of options that they have already in his position though so ultimately the decision on his future is in the hands of new boss Valerien Ismael. Another loan move away would enable him to get some more game time under his belt but it all depends on whether he is wanted.