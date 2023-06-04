Sheffield United-linked man could be sold for cut-price fee this summer, report reveals

Sheffield United-linked Conor Coady could be sold for a ‘cut-price fee’ this summer, as per Football Insider.

Coady, 30, has been linked with a summer move to Sheffield United following the Blades’ promotion from the Championship.

The Wolves centre-back has just spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Everton where he made 24 Premier League appearances, scoring once as he helped the Toffees claw their way to survival on the final day of the season.

Everton reportedly had an option to buy Coady for £4.5million which they are set to turn down, and Sheffield United have since been linked with a summer swoop for the former Liverpool man who spent time on loan at Bramall Lane during the 2013/14 season.

And Football Insider are now saying that Wolves ‘could be open to offers below’ Everton’s reported £4.5million option to buy, potentially handing Sheffield United a huge boost as they gear up for a very tough-looking summer transfer window.

Reports have claimed that Paul Heckingbottom’s resources for this summer’s transfer window are set to be very low, with the Blades boss himself saying that this summer will be tough for his side.

A boost for the Blades…

Coady would certainly bring a degree of experience and quality to Sheffield United’s defensive ranks, and the fact that he could now be sold on the cheap will come as an added bonus to the Blades too.

Heckingbottom has a lot of work to do this summer. The club are yet to announce their retained list with the Blades thought to be working on a number of new deals for their players out of contract, with Heckingbottom potentially set to lose a number of defenders this summer in names like Jack Robinson and Enda Stevens.

So signing someone of Coady’s ilk could be a priority this summer and Sheffield United will surely look to win the race for his signature this summer, with this emerging news about his price tag sure to catch their attention.

The summer transfer window opens on June 14th.