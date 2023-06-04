Sam Allardyce wanted Leeds United stay but in new role, report reveals

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon, Sam Allardyce wanted to stay on at Leeds United but not in the role of manager at the West Yorkshire club.

Allardyce was brought into Elland Road with the Whites staring relegation in the face. He was on a four-game, short-term deal to avoid the drop. Results didn’t go his way and the Whites have decided that Allardyce’s role as manager was not to be extended into next season.

However, Nixon says that Big Sam wanted to stay on at Elland Road but in an upstairs role – a behind-the-scenes capacity. Allardyce wanted this role to see him helping United find their next manager as they look to appoint the right man to guide them out of the Championship at the first attempt.

However, the Whites have decided to make a clean break and continue in their own search for a new man to guide the club.

Thoughts…

It was always going to be more than a big ask for Allardyce to save Leeds United’s Premier League status. It just wasn’t long enough.

Results had been awful all season, although Big Sam did attempt to stem the flow of goals that the Whites were conceding, with mixed results.

A 4-1 capitulation at Elland Road against Spurs was the final nail in the coffin for Leeds. It confirmed their relegation and ende Allardyce’s time at the club.

United do need a new manager, that search is underway. After the brilliance of Marcelo Bielsa, the appointments of Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia were underwhelming.

A new broom is needed as Leeds United look to sweep clean the managerial decks at the club. It is a sensible decision to not accep Allardyce in an advisory role on their next appointment.