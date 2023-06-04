Nixon shares key update on Wes Foderingham’s Sheffield United future as contract runs down

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon page, Sheffield United want to offer goalkeeper Wes Foderingham a new deal.

Foderingham has been with the Blades since the summer of 2020, signing for the South Yorkshire side from Scottish giants, Rangers. His current deal ends this summer and Nixon states that United are making moves to extend his time at the club.

The former England youth international established himself last season as Sheffield United’s no.1. It was a season saw the 32-year-old make 40 Championship appearances for Paul Heckingbottom’s men. In these games, Foderingham conceded just 32 times whilst keeping an astonishing 18 clean sheets.

He proved to be a vital part of the Blades’ side that gained automatic promotion back to the Premier League alongside Burnley and Luton Town, and he could yet representing the Blades in the Premier League again next season.

Thoughts…

Foderingham did more than enough last season during Sheffield United’s promotion run to justify the offer of a new contract – 18 clean sheets is obviously the stand-out figure but also conceding just 32 times helps to give a measure of worth about his importance to a good Blades outfit.

Sheffield United could do with a shot-stopper with a bit more Premier League experience ahead of a very tough-looking 2023/24 campaign. However, he has proven to be, during his time with Rangers and with Sheffield United to be a more-than-competent goalkeeper.

Offering Foderingham a new contract, and offering him it as early as now, would help Sheffield United tie down a key man in a key position. It would be an excellent move all round by the South Yorkshire side and one that would benefit all parties involved.

This summer’s transfer window officially opens for business on June 14th.