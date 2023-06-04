Liverpool register interest in Southampton man, but Reds face competition from PL rivals

Liverpool have registered their interest in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, reports Football Insider.

Lavia, 19, joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer. He’s a product of the City youth academy but made his name in the Premier League campaign just gone, featuring 29 times for a Southampton side who eventually finished in last place.

But it seems like Lavia has impressed several Premier League teams going into this summer’s transfer window. Football Insider say that Liverpool ‘have contacted’ the Saints ‘to register their interest’ in signing Lavia this summer.

The same report also says that Lavia has attracted ‘strong interest’ from Chelsea, with Arsenal ‘also keeping tabs’. City though are said to have a £40million buy-back clause.

Lavia to Liverpool…

Football Insider’s report also says that Liverpool want to add another defensive midfielder this summer to compliment the seemingly imminent signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion, and so Lavia certainly seems to fit the bill for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He showed a lot of potential in the Premier League despite Southampton’s struggles last season and so it looks inevitable that he’ll attract widespread transfer interest in this summer’s transfer window.

And the Saints may well cash in whilst his stock is high. The club have plenty of work to do this summer with their appointment of Russell Martin yet to be finalised, with a lot of work to do on their playing staff too.

Lavia could be one of several departures this summer but it would give Southampton some much-needed spending money to go about their summer business, and ready themselves for what will be a very tough 2023/24 season in the second tier.

The summer transfer window officially opens on June 14th.