Lincoln City weighing up striker’s potential loan extension

Drogheda United boss Kevin Doherty has confirmed he is in ‘discussions’ with Lincoln City about extending Freddie Draper’s loan.

Lincoln City gave the 18-year-old the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis to Ireland back in January and his deal is due to expire soon.

Draper, who was on the books at Derby County before linking up with the Imps, has since been a hit at Weavers Park and has scored six goals in 19 appearances.

Defender Elicha Ahui is also on loan with the Drogs from the LNER Stadium and the League of Ireland outfit are keen to keep both of them for longer. Their manager Doherty has said, as per Irish Independent: “It’s a tricky one, because they (Lincoln) want them to play and are really, really happy with them here.

“We are still working with Mark Kennedy (Lincoln manager), who was here (last night, Friday). The only thing is that our season goes to November, and if they go back in November they have no football for two months. So we are working on something at the moment for a solution. We’ll see, but Lincoln are very happy with them here and the two lads are happy.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Good experience for Lincoln City youngsters

Both players will be benefitting from not only playing regular senior football, but learning about the game in a different country which will only be a good thing for them. It appears the ball lies in Lincoln’s court about whether they will prolong their stays or return to their parent club for pre-season.

Draper has already made 12 first-team appearances for the Imps after making his debut back in October 2021 in a League One clash against Sheffield Wednesday and has found the net once so far. He has also had a spell away in non-league at Gainsborough Trinity and was handed a long-term contract last year so is highly-rated by Mark Kennedy.

The Imps finished 11th in the third tier table last term and picked up 62 points from 46 games. They were 15 points off the play-offs in the end and will be eager to close that gap next time around.