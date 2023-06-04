Leeds United manager target now on Leicester City’s wanted list, says Nixon

According to Alan Nixon, Leicester City are interested in giving former Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard a route back into football.

The former Liverpool midfielder has been out of a job since being sacked by Villa in late October last year. Nixon writes in a report for The Sun that Gerrard is a ‘new name on the wanted list’ for the Foxes and that he ‘will have a strong chance’.

Brendan Rodgers leaving the King Power Stadium has seen the relegated Foxes sound out managers such as Graham Potter. However, Gerrard now joins that list of potential names being considered as a boss to guide Leicester back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Leicester City, however, will face competition from other clubs with Leeds United being touted by some sources as having Gerrard high up their list. Leeds, also relegated back to the Championship, are in need of a new man at the helm after Sam Allardyce’s four-game rescue act proved fruitless.

After a stellar career as a combative midfielder with Liverpool, Gerrard stepped into management with the youth teams at Anfield. His first big chance came with Scottish giants Rangers where he helped break Celtic’s stranglehold on the Premiership title.

A 40-game run with the Villans ended with Gerrard sacked after a 3-0 defeat to Fulham.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

Thoughts…

Writing for The Su, Nixon says that Gerrard would bring former Foxes favourite Gary McAllister as part of his backroom staff. He would also bring with him big-league experience due to his time at Rangers and Aston Villa.

You’d think that this experience would be useful in helping Leicester City navigate a first season back in English football’s second-tier competition.

In a relatively short management career, he has shown that he can get results. Results are what Leicester City need if they are to gain instant promotion back to the Premier League.

It’s going to be an incredibly tough Championship campaign next season with Leicester just one of several teams who’ll be backed to challenge for the title, so they need to get this summer’s managerial appointment right.