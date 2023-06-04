League One side fear midfielder will leave with Plymouth Argyle circling

Burton Albion ‘fear’ that soon-to-be out of contract midfielder Terry Taylor will leave the club for free this summer, reports Darren Witcoop.

Burton Albion are facing a battle to keep hold of the 21-year-old amid interest from elsewhere. Plymouth Argyle are believed to be keen on snapping him up, as per Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 31.05.23, 15:29).

Taylor, who is a Wales youth international, sees his deal expire at the end of the month and he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension meaning he is due to become available for nothing.

Sunday Mirror’s Witcoop has reported on Twitter that Burton are worried about his situation. The Brewers also risk losing defender Deji Oshilaja and winger Mustapha Carayol.

Door to open for Plymouth to land Taylor?

The longer he goes without committing his future to Burton, the more chance Plymouth have of luring him down to Home Park. Steven Schumacher’s side need to get their recruitment right over the next couple of months to give themselves the best chance of adapting to life in the Championship.

Getting Taylor on a free would be a shrewd bit of business by the Pilgrims and would be a low-risk acquisition. He is a still young and has the potential to grow and develop in the future if he can’t quite break into their starting team initially.

He was on the books of the Aberdeen academy before moving down to England to join Wolves in 2017. The Irvine-born man went on to play once for the Premier League side before having a loan spell away at Grimsby Town in League Two before the Brewers came calling.

Taylor made 33 appearances in all competitions in this past campaign and chipped in with three assists. The clock is ticking on his time at the Peninsula Stadium though with an exit looking increasingly likely.