League One side battling Port Vale and Burton Albion to land Tranmere Rovers ace

Bristol Rovers are keen on signing Tranmere Rovers right-back Josh Dacres-Cogley this summer, reports Alan Nixon on Patreon.

Bristol Rovers have identified the League Two man as a potential addition ahead of next season and are the latest team to be linked with the Coventry-born man.

Dacres-Cogley, who is 27-years-old, is out of contract at the end of the month and is due to become available on a free transfer as things stand.

The Pirates may have to see off competition from fellow third tier clubs to land his signature. The Daily Record reported last month that Port Vale, Burton Albion and Lincoln City are keeping tabs on his situation.

He has been on the books at Prenton Park for the past two campaigns and has been a key player for the Merseyside outfit, making 100 appearances in all competitions.

Competition and depth at the back for Bristol Rovers

Dacres-Cogley would provide useful competition at the back for Bristol Rovers. He has proved his worth in the fourth tier over recent times and a step up a division would be the next natural progression for his career.

He rose up through the academy at Birmingham City and went on to play 30 times for their first-team. However, he wasn’t quite able to nail down a regular spot with the Midlands club and moved on to Tranmere after a loan spell away at Crawley Town to gain some experience.

Bristol Rovers finished last term in 17th place and will be looking to build on that under Joey Barton. They need a few signings and bringing Dacres-Cogley to the Memorial Ground for nothing would be a shrewd bit of business. The Gas will need to see competition from elsewhere though if they were to win the race for his signature.