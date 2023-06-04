Interesting update shared on Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield Town situation

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon page, Neil Warnock is in no hurry to make a decision on his future at Huddersfield Town.

Warnock returned to Huddersfield Town last season with just one brief – preserve the club’s Championship status. The Terriers had been in a relegation battle all season long and Warnock joined with the club in real danger.

However, the combative Yorkshireman turned the club’s fortunes around. From what looked like relegation, he drove the West Yorkshire side up the table. They ended the season in 18th place on 53 points – 11 clear of the Championship drop zone after an inspired upturn in form. The Terriers lost just four games from the 15 that he was in charge.

And Nixon says on his Patreon that Warnock is in no rush to make a decision over his Huddersfield Town future as he still has two months left on his contract with the club.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

Thoughts…

Huddersfield Town finished the season on a charge. The 21 points from their last 10 games was a total only bettered by Sheffield United and Swansea City.

That sort of form was all made possible b Warnock; his decisions, and his tactics. This is the sort of output that would have fans looking for consistency.

It is tantalising to wonder whether the form that this backs-to-the-wall mentality could be carried over into next season under Warnock’s guidance.

With the pressure off, he could yet build on what he did at the end of last season and have the Terriers chomping at the bit and starting next season on the front foot.

However Warnock is right to take his time and not rush into a final decision over his future – he’s certainly in the latter stages of his managerial career and whether or not he fancies a full season in the Championship remains to be seen.