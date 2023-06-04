Derby County remain keen on promotion winner but face competition from other clubs

Derby County are still keen on signing Sonny Bradley this summer following his departure from Luton Town but are one of ‘several’ teams after the defender, reports Alan Nixon on Patreon.

Derby County have identified the 31-year-old as a potential summer addition as they look to bolster their options at the back.

Bradley helped Luton win promotion to the Premier League this past season but his contract at Kenilworth Road is not being extended. His deal expires at the end of the month and he will become available on a free transfer.

His hometown club Hull City are also said to be keen, as reported by Nixon last month, but it appears both the Rams and the Tigers have other company in this transfer pursuit from some unnamed clubs.

Bradley has been with Luton since 2018 and made 152 appearances for the Bedfordshire outfit in all competitions, chipping in with five goals from the back.

Derby County have competition…

Derby will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs in the last campaign. The Rams have a manager in Paul Warne who knows what it takes to get out of League One from his time at Rotherham United.

Bradley would fit the bill for the Rams and has himself been promoted from the third tier, most recently in 2019. He needs to decide whether he is willing to drop down a division or if he wants to stay in the same league.

Hull would be able to offer him Championship football and he does have an affiliation with the East Yorkshire club having started his career there. However, he may not be first choice under Liam Rosenior with players like Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin and Alfie Jones likely to start ahead of him.