Derby County keen on Championship free agent, says trusted reporter

Derby County are keen to sign Curtis Nelson on a free transfer, reports Alan Nixon.

Nelson, 30, is a free agent after leaving Blackpool following the expiry of his short-term contract at the club. The centre-back joined Blackpool from Cardiff City in January and went on to feature 18 times in the Champisonhip, scoring once.

The former Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United man has more than 500 career appearances to his name with all of those coming in the English Football League.

He’s also been linked with a move to Pride Park in the past, with reports in January having claimed that Nelson was close to joining Derby County at the start of the year.

But Nixon has revealed on his Patreon this morning that Derby are now keen to sign Nelson on a free transfer ahead of the 2023/24 League One season.

The summer ahead for Derby County…

Paul Warne’s side enjoyed a relatively decent 2022/23 campaign. It was always going to be difficult for them in their first season in League One, and coming off the back of administration with a whole new side, but there’s a lot of hope for the Rams going into the next season.

Derby look like they need to work on their balance between youth and experience this summer. They have a lot of both but the formula needs finessing, and someone like Nelson who is experience but still in his prime years would be a great signing.

And on a free transfer, it would be a signing that really suits Derby, with Nelson seemingly a long-term target of Warne’s.

Expect Nelson to be one of many potential summer signings made at Pride Park over the course of this summer, with the transfer window officially opening on the 14th of this month.