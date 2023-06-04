Coventry City keen on English full-back who currently plays for Werder Bremen

Coventry City are keen on signing Werder Bremen left-back Lee Buchanan this summer, reports Alan Nixon.

Buchanan, 22, left Derby County to join German outfit Werder Bremen last summer. The full-back would go on to feature 21 times in his maiden Bundesliga season, scoring once for a Bremen side who finished the campaign in 13th.

But Nixon has revealed on his Patreon this morning that Championship play-off finalists Coventry City are keen to hand Buchanan a route back into English football this summer.

The Sky Blues aren’t overly-stocked up in the left-back department with Jake Bidwell and new signing Jay Dasilva being Mark Robins’ only recognised left-backs, and so another addition could be necessary in this summer’s transfer window.

Buchanan had previously racked up 75 total appearances for Derby County and has three more years left to run on his Bremen contract.

Buchanan to Coventry City?

Buchanan – given that he’s under contract for a few more years at Bremen – would no doubt cost a fair bit of money, and given that Coventry have just signed Dasilva, this seems like a surprising link.

He’s certainly a player with ability and a player with potential too. Robins though has two strong left-backs in Bidwell and Dasilva and so if he was to add another this summer, it could be a younger one from the academy maybe, not one who is going to require regular first-team minutes if he signs on.

But the link could be a sign of Coventry’s ambitions for this summer’s transfer window. They came very close to promotion last season and with a few more additions, they could yet go all the way next time round.

The summer transfer window officially opens for business on June 14th.