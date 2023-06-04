Championship side bracing for Leeds United approach as club eye 46-year-old head coach

According to Football Insider, Leeds United have added Blackburn Rovers’ boss Jon Dahl Tomasson to their manager shortlist.

Leeds United drop back into the Championship after a three-year flirtation with the Premier League ended on the final day of last season.

The Whites were unable to pull off their escape act from the previous season. It was a relegation overseen by Sam Allardyce who was given just four games to preserve the Whites’ Premier League status. Allardyce’s departure was confirmed on Friday and other big-name manager targets such as Brendan Rodgers and Steven Gerrard have been touted as replacements for Big Sam.

However, Football Insider now says that the West Yorkshire club are looking at Blackburn’s Jon Dahl Tomasson. They write that Tomasson has been shortlisted by Leeds. After just a single season at Ewood Park, the 46-year-old Dane guided Rovers to the fringe of the play-offs, and they missed out on goal difference.

Football Insider add Leeds’ focus on Tomasson comes from the playing style that he had Blackburn playing with.

This was a style that drew comparison with the system implemented by Marcelo Bielsa when he took over at Elland Road. It was a style that focused on a high-tempo game where opponents were pressed into mistakes. This style endeared Bielsa to the Elland Road faithful and it was a style that saw the Whites play an exciting brand of football.

Football Insider go on to state that Blackburn ‘are braced for an approach’ from Leeds United and that they are ‘already drawing up’ a list of targets of their own to replace Tomasson should he be prised away.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

Thoughts…

After the short-term attempted fix of bringing i Allardyce on a four-game deal, Leeds United do need to make a solid appointment to help drive for promotion.

Leeds United fans will be looking for improvements over the likes of Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia, both of whom proved not up to the job.

Tomasson, after managerial spells in Holland and with the Danish national side, showed what he could do at Blackburn Rovers. His playing style would endear him to the fans at Leeds United who really are pining for the Bielsa days and sunshine football.

Tomasson has shown that his sides can produce that style of play, he’d be a fantastic fit at Elland Road.