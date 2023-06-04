Carlisle United face battle to keep defender amid Hibernian and Aberdeen interest

Carlisle United could face a battle to keep hold of defender Morgan Feeney this summer amid reported interest from Scotland, as per the Daily Record (via Football Scotland).

Carlisle United will need to fend off competition from Scottish Premiership trio Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian to keep the centre-back.

Feeney, who is 24-years-old, has helped the Cumbrians gain promotion from League Two this season. They beat Stockport County in the play-off final at Wembley last weekend to book their place in League One for next term.

His contract expires at the end of the month though and he is currently due to become a free agent. He has been offered a new deal by Paul Simpson’s side though, as detailed on their retained list, and he has a big decision on what to do next.

Battle to keep Feeney

Keeping hold of Feeney would be a boost for Carlisle heading into the next campaign. He has been a proven performer for the club since his switch to the North West back in 2021 from Sunderland.

The former England youth international has made 87 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with five goals from defence. Prior to his move to Cumbria, he rose up through the youth ranks at Everton and went on to play twice for the Premier League outfit before heading out the exit door.

Permanent stints at Tranmere Rovers and Sunderland then followed on before he joined Carlisle. He hasn’t looked back since and his performances appear to have alerted the attention of clubs above the border.

Aberdeen, Hears and Hibs will be able to offer him the chance to play European football down the line which is something Feeney will need to consider. However, it would be a tough decision to walk away from Brunton Park, especially after their dramatic promotion.