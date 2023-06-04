Burnley man being lined up for Sheffield Wednesday loan move

Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is being ‘lined up’ for a second loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday, says Alan Nixon.

Peacock-Farrell, 26, previously spent the 2021/22 season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday in League One. He featured 45 times in League One fixtures as the Owls reached the play-offs, with Peacock-Farrell keeping 15 clean sheets along the way, conceding just 47 goals.

He returned to Burnley upon their relegation to the Champisonhip last summer. The Northern Ireland international went on to play no.2 to Aro Muric but still managed to rack up eight Championship appearances for Vincent Kompany’s side, who went on to win the league title.

Now after Burnley’s promotion to the Premier League and Wednesday’s promotion to the Championship, Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that Peacock-Farrell is being lined up for a loan return to Hillsborough ahead of the 2023/24 season.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

A big summer for Wednesday…

Wednesday’s squad is much different to what is was when they were relegated from the Championship two years ago. But Darren Moore will know that he needs to add some quality to his ranks this summer as the 2023/24 Championship roster is looking fiercer than ever.

There’s a number of strong sides joining the Championship next season and the Owls will need a big summer transfer window if they’re to comfortably avoid the drop next time round.

A new goalkeeper could be necessary and a return for Peacock-Farrell would be a great bit of business – Moore has already worked with him in the past and Peacock-Farrell will no doubt be eager to play some regular football next season, after a 2022/23 season spent mostly on the bench.

A good potential signing for the Owls, but plenty more is needed this summer – the summer transfer window officially opens on June 14th.