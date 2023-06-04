Blackburn Rovers looking to extend defender’s contract after impressive 22/23 campaign

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon page, Blackburn Rovers are ready to reward left-back Harry Pickering with a new contract.

The 24-year-old Pickering joined Rovers from Crewe Alexandra at the end of January 2021, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal. His contract is due to expire in the summer of 2025 but Nixon says that the Lancashire side are keen to offer him a new deal.

Since signing in 2021, Pickering has gone on to 79 appearances for Blackburn. The bulk of those appearances (46) have come this season.

Pickering has impressed in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side after breaking through last season. He made 40 appearances in the Championship and nailed down the left-back role, making it his own

These 40 games not only saw him consolidate himself as Rovers’ first-choice left-back but also have seen him score one goal and register two assists.

Thoughts…

Pickering is only 24 and he is only halfway through his current contract – a contract that still has two years left to run.

However, he’s obviously thought highly enough of at Ewood Park for the club to look to extend his time at the club beyond the summer 2025.

Looking at it plainly, tying down a good, young player to a longer deal would make very good sense for Blackburn Rovers.

They have seen the strides that Pickering has made since joining the club. He has built on a solid first campaign with Blackburn where he proved himself to be one of the best and most consistent full-backs in the division.

He was a vital cog in a Blackburn side under Tomasson that pushed hard for a play-off place, failing to achieve one only on goal difference on the final day of the season.

Offering a new contract t Pickering makes a lot of sense for both the club and the player, and it is encouraging that they are doing it so early after the end of last season.