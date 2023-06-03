Report shares update on Tyler Adams’ Leeds United future with clubs keeping tabs on his situation

An emerging report from Football Insider says that Leeds United are ‘likely to find it hard to keep’ Tyler Adams beyond this summer.

Adams, 24, joined Leeds United rom RB Leipzig last summer. He went on to enjoy a decent maiden season in English football, featuring 24 times in the Premier League but being unable to prevent Leeds United from being relegated to the Champisonhip.

The USMNT midfielder looks like one of several players who could be sold at Elland Road this summer and Football Insider have now revealed that Leeds will likely find it very difficult to keep Adams at the club this summer.

Their report goes on to say that Adams is ‘keen to continue to play at the highest level’, with Bundesliga clubs monitoring his situation. But the same report also says that it’ll take a ‘big-money fee’ for Leeds to part ways with Adams this summer.

What next for Adams?

There looks set to be some player departures at Elland Road this summer. It’s often the case with teams who are relegated from the Premier League and so Leeds find themselves in a tricky situation, as they have a number of players who signed last summer who are attracting interest.

Adams is just one, and what the summer holds for him remains to be seen. Leeds might look to loan him out and earn promotion at the first time of asking, or they might just look to offload him this summer and give themselves some funding for a promotion push.

It certainly looks like he’ll have bids this summer and so Leeds will soon have his future to weigh up. It’s difficult to see him playing in the Champisonhip next summer but it’s also difficult to see Leeds selling on the cheap, especially because Adams is under a longer-term contract.