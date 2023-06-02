Update emerges on Isaiah Jones’ Middlesbrough future amid exit rumours

Middlesbrough are keen to keep hold of winger Isaiah Jones beyond the summer, despite interest from elsewhere, according to Football League World.

Jones was a key part of the set up under previous boss Chris Wilder and won their Player of the Season award for the 2021/22 campaign.

But at the start of the season, his performances weren’t quite up to standard, and with current head coach Michael Carrick taking the reins in October, Jones soon fell out of favour with the new man in the dugout.

However, injuries to wide players Marcus Forss and Riley McGree meant an opportunity soon presented itself once again in the last few games of the season, with Jones taking his chance with both hands.

Yet given the players in front of him in the pecking order, and the increasing number of clubs chasing his signature from the Premier League and the Championship, rumours began to circulate that Boro would be prepared to sell.

However, an update from Football League World states that it is understood Middlesbrough are keen to keep Jones at the club beyond the transfer window, despite growing interest from the Premier League, as well as sides in France and an unnamed side recently relegated from the top flight.

A positive move from Middlesbrough…

Jones is still just 23 years old and has a huge career ahead of him. He has shown what he can do at this level and still has a lot to give, therefore keeping him at the club seems a strong long-term decision.

Admittedly his form did take a dip this season, with his performances and goal involvements dropping significantly. But given what he has done in the past and his attitude when getting back into the team under Carrick, it is clear to see the Boro boss sees something in him.

However, even though the report states they are wanting to keep Jones at the Riverside, if a bid comes in which matches or exceeds their valuation, the Middlesbrough hierarchy’s arms will be twisted far easier than if a bid came in for one of their more important players no doubt.