Update emerges in Middlesbrough’s transfer pursuit of Manchester City man

Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen may have taken a blow, according to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough signed Steffen from the Premier League champions last summer on a season-long loan deal and quickly established himself as the first-choice between the sticks. He was integral to how both previous boss Chris Wilder and current head coach Michael Carrick wanted to play, by starting attacks from the back.

His ability with his feet meant Boro could build out from the defence up the pitch, whilst he could also accurately go long into the channels and into Chuba Akpom in the attacking third more often than not.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise to see the Teessiders linked with a permanent move for the USA international, although their pursuit may be effected by a recent surgery, according to The Northern Echo.

Steffen has undergone knee surgery which is expected to keep him out of action for up to four months, putting a move away from the Etihad this summer in doubt. Middlesbrough may have been hoping to benefit from his likely exit from Manchester City, although that may not come to fruition after the recent update.

A blow for Boro…

Given how impressive he was on loan at Middlesbrough last season, he was likely one of the Championship club’s first choices for a new goalkeeper. With it being a position they want to strengthen this news may mean they turn to other targets.

There is still the possibility that Steffen could sign for Boro and miss a portion of the season during recovery. A return date of October would mean just a couple of months out of action, and may not too be detrimental. This could be an option which Middlesbrough consider this summer before making a decision or committing to another pursuit elsewhere.

Boro have just given a new contract to the highly-rated and highly sought after Sol Brynn, whilst they also have Liam Roberts at their disposal too. However, it is likely that they will want to bring someone in to be their number one. Whether that is Steffen or someone else remains to be seen.