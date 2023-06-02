Sunderland set sights on Dutch midfielder who is surplus to requirements with Eredivisie side

Sunderland are among the sides keen on Heerenveen central midfielder Thom Haye, as per a report from Leeuwarder Courant (via Sport Witness).

Sunderland have already been linked with a whole host of players this summer as they look to build on a strong first season in the Championship. Although the campaign ended in disappointment after losing in the play-offs to eventual winners Luton Town, the campaign was an impressive one for the Black Cats.

They’ll be hoping to kick on over the summer and in next season too, but new recruits will be a must.

Now, reports from the Netherlands have claimed one player on the radar at the Stadium of Light is midfielder Haye.

Leeuwarder Courant (via Sport Witness) claims that with Heerenveen looking to sign Chelsea youngster Charlie Webster and revamp their midfield ranks, 28-year-old Haye could head for pastures new. His situation has piqued the interests of Sunderland and French side Toulouse, who will be keen to replace Ajax-bound Branco van den Boomen.

Haye has been with Heerenveen since January 2022 and he’s under contract until next summer. He managed two goals and three assists in 34 games over the 2022/23 campaign.

An interesting target…

While Haye looks to be a solid target, it must be noted that he doesn’t particularly fit the club’s recruitment profile.

Sunderland have been focusing on signing young players with high ceilings in recent transfer windows and as a 28-year-old, Haye would be a bit of an outlier. However, his experience could be vital for young midfielders like Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah and more and he could prove to be an important figure on Wearside.

Often playing as the deepest midfielder, Haye is effective defensively and also shows no fear in either playing progressive passes or carrying the ball forward himself. That could make him a good fit for Mowbray’s midfield but it remains to be seen whether the rumours develop into anything serious as time passes.