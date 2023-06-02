Sunderland agree $500,000 transfer swoop – will play last game for current club tomorrow

Sunderland are set to sign Central Coast Mariners centre-back Nectarios Triantis this summer, according to Bein Sports.

Sunderland’s recruitment has been key to their success over the last year. They’ve signed a whole host of young players and they’ve developed quickly, becoming Championship-ready players and firing the Black Cats to the play-offs.

They fell short this time around but the hope will be that a strong summer transfer window can set them up to go one better in the 2023/24 campaign.

Plenty of players have already been linked with moves to Wearside but now, as per Bein Sport, one player close to joining the club is Australian prospect Triantis.

It is claimed that Sunderland have agreed a deal worth $500,000 to sign the defender this summer. He will reportedly play his last game for Central Coast Mariners in tomorrow’s A-League grand final against Melbourne City.

Sunderland have been tracking Triantis for ‘some time’ and moved quickly to beat European rivals to his signature.

Another young star for the Black Cats…

Sunderland definitely need to bolster their options at centre-back this summer and it seems Triantis is a prospect to keep an eye on. He can play as a central midfielder too and has captained Australia’s U20s, displaying his leadership qualities.

It remains to be seen whether or not Saturday’s grand final is indeed his last game but with a deal seemingly wrapped up to join the Black Cats, the hope will be that the finishing touches can be put on the deal to get it over the line.

The 20-year-old has played 25 times in a breakthrough season with Central Coast, managing two assists in the process.