Sheffield United begin Norwich City transfer talks as Heckingbottom looks to bolster key positions

Sheffield United have made contact with Norwich City over a potential deal for an unnamed player, according to The Star.

With the celebrations at Bramall Lane just starting to quieten down, Sheffield United will be hoping to make some early inroads on recruitment as they gear up for life back in the Premier League.

There are some key areas that the Blades need to strengthen and getting business done quickly will only help their preparations for next season. The Star recently revealed that Paul Heckingbottom is keen to sign a striker, two midfielders, a centre-back and possibly a wing-back this summer and now, the same outlet has provided a new intriguing update.

The Star claims that the Blades have made contact with Championship side Norwich City over a deal for one of their players.

Said player remains unnamed but the discussions are at an ‘exploratory stage’ as both Heckingbottom and David Wagner weigh up their options for the 2023/24 campaign.

Getting started early…

The transfer window doesn’t open until next month but clubs up and down the country will be putting the feelers out regarding potential deals and hoping to get things set up for when the window officially opens. Sheffield United are no different and given the meticulous preparations that need to be in place for the Premier League, news of early transfer talks with Norwich City are an encouraging sign.

It remains to be seen just who the unnamed player is though as Norwich certainly have some desirable assets.

In the positions listed as areas Sheffield United want to strengthen, there are the likes of Gabriel Sara, Marcelino Nunez, Andrew Omobamidele, Max Aarons, Dimi Giannoulis and more. Time will tell just who is on the Blades’ radar though.