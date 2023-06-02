Report reveals fresh insight into ongoing Southampton and Swansea City compensation talks with Russell Martin appointment stalling

Talks between Southampton and Swansea City over the Saints’ potential appointment of Russell Martin remain ongoing.

It was recently reported that issues over compensation were holding up Southampton’s appointment of Swansea City boss Martin. It’d been revealed that Swansea City are owed different compensations for Martin; one for if a Premier League team comes in for him and another for if a Championship team comes in for him.

So given that Southampton have recently been relegated from the Premier League to the Championship, it’s complicating matters. But an emerging report from Swansea Independent has revealed that the Saints are ‘maintaining that any approach’ for Martin ‘was made when they were a Championship club’.

The same report also states that Swansea City are pushing for ‘even more compensation’ from Southampton – more than the £400,000 that Southampton were initially supposed to pay to release Martin from his Swansea contact, which rises to £800,000 with his four backroom staff members.