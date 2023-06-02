Radrizzani adds 50-year-old to Leeds United managerial shortlist after Allardyce future is made clear

Brendan Rodgers is a contender for the Leeds United job, with chairman Andrea Radrizzani a ‘huge admirer’ of the axed Leicester City boss, reports Daily Star.

Rodgers, 50, has been out of work since being sacked by Leicester City back in April. The Northern Irishman oversaw 204 games as Foxes boss and left with a win record of 45.1% (92 wins) – his lowest win percentage as a manager since his time at Swansea City.

But it looks like the former Liverpool and Celtic boss could make a hasty return to the dugout ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with Daily Star reporting that Leeds chairman Radrizzani has added Rodgers to his managerial shortlist ahead of the Whites’ return to the Championship.

Sam Allardyce was the man who oversaw Leeds’ relegation from the top flight, and last night a report from The Telegraph revealed that Allardyce would be leaving Leeds United following the expiry of his short-term contract at Elland Road.

Rodgers to Leeds United…

Rodgers’ stock remains high despite a disappointing end to his time at Leicester City. He remains a manager well-known for having a more contemporary style of play and his appointment would be a big draw for a lot of players.

But the question here is whether or not he’d be interested in dropping down to the Championship. There’s no doubt that Leeds remains a huge club with huge ambitions, and if Rodgers is promised backing in the summer transfer window then it could be a very attractive opportunity for him.

Whether or not Rodgers is holding out for a Premier League job remains to be seen though. Leeds won’t want their own managerial appointment to drag on into the summer and so if Rodgers isn’t interested now, Leeds might quickly turn their attentions elsewhere.