QPR poised to sell 27-year-old after new contract development, report claims

QPR are now likely to sell striker Lyndon Dykes after failing to agree a new contract, it has been claimed by Football League World.

Dykes has been with QPR since the summer of 2020, signing after a prolific spell with Scottish Premiership side Livingston.

Since then, he’s played 120 times for the R’s chipping in with 29 goals and 11 assists in the process. Eight of his goals came in the 2022/23 campaign, providing an important part of the side that just about staved off relegation to League One.

Speculation has been frequent over his future for much of his time at Loftus Road and now, new claims from Football League World say he could head for pastures new this summer.

They claim that Dykes and QPR have been unable to agree a new contract and as a result, he is ‘likely’ to be sold. He’s got a year left on his current deal in West London and has been linked with Rangers.

Time to cash in?

If these reports are true, it could be QPR’s last chance to cash in on Dykes. Getting some funds in for more recruits will be important so if he’s not to sign a new contract, it could be best for all that he heads for pastures new.

While not necessarily the most prolific during his time in West London, Dykes’ industrious style of play and aerial ability would have made him a great fit for Gareth Ainsworth’s side going forward.

If he is to move on, it will be interesting to see just where he ends up. There have been persistent links with a move to Rangers and with Michael Beale in charge at Ibrox, that does seem like a good fit.