Opinion: Wrexham should consider swoop for Coventry City man who could fit in perfectly under Parkinson

Coventry City striker Tyler Walker is heading for free agency this summer and after struggling to make an impact in the Championship, a fresh start further down the EFL ladder could be ideal.

The Sky Blues confirmed that they would not be renewing the contract of Walker earlier this month. He leaves after 72 appearances for the club, managing 12 goals and three assists in the process.

He’s reported to be drawing interest from Port Vale and he’s shown before he’s capable of playing well in League One. He managed 16 in 34 while on loan with Lincoln City previously, and while he’s of third-tier standard, a move to League Two could prove tempting if newly-promoted Wrexham come knocking…

A perfect fit?

It’s no secret that Wrexham have got the financial muscle to go big in the transfer market this summer and while some frankly ridiculous names will likely be linked with the Welsh outfit, Walker could be an ambitious yet feasible signing for Phil Parkinson and co.

The best season of Walker’s career to date came in League Two with Mansfield Town. He was a huge hit with the Stags, netting 26 goals in 52 outings as they fell short in the play-offs. Importantly though, Mansfield played with a 3-5-2 all season and Walker reaped the rewards, and that’s the same formation Parkinson plays at Wrexham.

He could find great success in Parkinson’s side who will simply look outscore their opponents. They make plenty of chances and Walker has shown that he can take them at League Two level before. He’s a striker who could stay with them and help lead in their bid to rise up the leagues, adding further EFL calibre to their ranks alongside fellow forwards Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer.

It seems a great fit on a tactical front and the Wrexham project has obvious attractions. They could likely pay Walker good money to drop down to League Two and he could prove a cheaper alternative to someone like reported target Alfie May.