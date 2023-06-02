Opinion: Stoke City should look towards departing Swansea City man to fill defensive gap

Stoke City have a few gaps in their XI to fill this summer, notably in defence.

Morgan Fox was a surprise inclusion in the club’s released list at the end of the season, with Phil Jagielka also moving on.

Alex Neil now has a lot of work to do in this summer’s transfer window and bringing in some new defenders to replace the likes of Fox and Jagielka seems like a must.

And one name who could be the perfect man to fill the gap of Fox in particular is Swansea City’s Joel Latibeaudiere. The former Manchester City man is set to become a free agent at the end of the month and he’s already being mentioned alongside a number of Championship clubs, including all three of the promoted sides from League One.

The 23-year-old is capable of playing at right-back and at centre-back, so he’d replace the versatility that Fox gave to the Potters’ back-line.

He remains a younger player too, and bringing him in on a free transfer would be a very shrewd move for Stoke City to make.

Would Latibeaudiere want to join Stoke?

The Jamaican has just completed his second full season at Swansea City. He’s made 63 Championship appearances in the past two seasons and he’s steadily become a better, more confident player in that time.

But Swansea look to be in a bit of a mess right now. They’re lacking direction and they could be about to lose manager Russell Martin to Southampton, so expect a fair few player exits at the club this summer.

Stoke meanwhile look to be on the up. They’ve come out the back of some tough years and they now have a good coach in place and the opportunity to rebuild their playing squad.

Latibeaudiere would be a fine addition and at this stage of his career, a move to Stoke could be a very smart choice for the defender.