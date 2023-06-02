Opinion: Plymouth Argyle should join Championship transfer chase for free agent-to-be

Plymouth Argyle will be looking to add some real Championship pedigree to their ranks this summer but they will be doing so on a budget.

Plymouth Argyle look to have a pretty busy window ahead of them too. One area that will need bolstering is central midfield after they confirmed that neither Danny Mayor or Conor Grant would be staying onboard as they approach the end of their deals.

Free transfers will be key for the Pilgrims in their efforts to replace the departing duo and one player who should certainly be on the radar at Home Park is Wycombe Wanderers star Lewis Wing.

A perfect signing?

It was confirmed last month that midfielder Wing would be leaving Adams Park. The exit comes after a successful year-and-a-half for the 27-year-old, managing nine goals and five assists in 48 games across his first and only full season with the club.

His situation has piqued Championship interests too with QPR, Preston North End and Rotherham United linked. All three sides are solid options for the midfielder for varying reasons but Plymouth would be wise to join the battle for his signature.

Wing would bring second-tier experience to Steven Schumacher’s ranks and provides goal threat from a range of midfield roles. He can play deeper as a defensive midfielder, as a no.8 or right behind the striker as an attacking midfielder, not to mention that he’s also an option on the right-hand side.

With Finn Azaz returning to parent club Aston Villa, Wing would replace the attacking threat of him and the versatility of the outgoing grant. As a free agent, he’d be a cheap player who could come straight into the starting XI and could have an instant impact on proceedings.

The rival interest in Wing could make it difficult but at the very least, he’s someone who should be on Argyle’s radar this summer.