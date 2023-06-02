Newcastle United move ahead of Spurs in race to sign Leicester City man, Magpies close to breakthrough in negotiations

Newcastle United have moved ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Leicester City’s James Maddison, reports Football Insider.

Maddison, 26, looks set to leave Leicester City this summer following the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League last month.

Maddison enters the final year of his Leicester City contract this month and recent reports claimed that Spurs had made him their no.1 summer transfer target. But Football Insider are now saying that ‘uncertainty over the next manager and recruitment situation’ at Spurs has given Newcastle United the edge in this particular transfer chase.

The same report says that the Magpies are now the ‘frontrunners’ to sign Maddison this summer, with the club ‘close to a breakthrough in negotiations with the player’.

Maddison featured 30 times in the Premier League last season. He netted 10 times and managed to assist nine more in what was another prolific season for the Englishman, who’s reportedly been valued at £50million by Leicester City ahead of the summer transfer window.

Maddison on the move…

Maddison looks like an inevitable departure from Leicester City this summer. The Foxes won’t want to risk losing him as a free agent next year and they’ll no doubt want to cash in on him whilst his stock is high, and give themselves some funding for the upcoming Championship season.

And for the player, a move to Newcastle looks like a very exciting opportunity. The Magpies will be playing in Europe next season and they’ll be challenging for the top four again, if not the title, so it looks like a very good career move for Maddison.

Leicester have plenty of work to do in this summer’s transfer window, both to their playing staff and in the dugout with their next manager yet to be decided.