Mansfield Town eyeing goalkeeper swoop with League One man still an option

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has said he is in the hunt for a new goalkeeper and that Peterborough United’s Christy Pym remains an option for his side.

Mansfield Town had the 28-year-old on loan from the Posh in this past season but he has now returned to his parent club. He still has 12 months left on his contract at London Road but has fallen down the pecking order under Darren Ferguson.

Pym, who is a former England youth international, was given the green light to leave last July when the Stags came calling. He then made the number one spot his own at Field Mill and made 42 appearances in all competitions.

Regarding the search for a stopper, Clough has told the club website: “We’ve got a few names in the hat and Christy Pym is still in there as well. It doesn’t matter [if the signing is permanent or not]. It might be a loan or a permanent it doesn’t really matter.

“I don’t envisage us using anywhere near the maximum number of loans which is five in your [matchday] eighteen. If it was a loan goalkeeper that is fine and maybe a loan defender, but we’ll still be well short of the five.”

A return to Mansfield still on the cards?

Bringing Pym back to Mansfield would be a shrewd move by Clough. He is a player who already knows the club, all the players and is a proven performer at League Two level, but as the manager alluded to, there are a ‘few names’ in the hat as possible alternatives if a reunion isn’t possible.

He has been on the books of Peterborough since 2019 and was their first choice in his first two years. Prior to his switch to the Posh, he rose up through the youth ranks at Exeter City and went on to play 166 times for their first-team.

Missing out on the top seven was a blow for Mansfield in the last campaign but they are making another go of it this summer having already brought in attacker Will Swan on a permanent basis from Nottingham Forest, left-back Calum MacDonald from Bristol Rovers and defender Baily Cargill from Forest Green Rovers.