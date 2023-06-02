Luton Town set asking price for Portsmouth target Matt Macey

Luton Town’s Matt Macey is on the radar of League One side Portsmouth, and will be able to snap up the goalkeeper this summer for a six-figure sum, according to The News.

Portsmouth are preparing for another season in the second tier after narrowly missing out on a place in the top six. They finished in 8th place and seven points behind eventual 6th placed side Peterborough United, and will now look to the transfer window as a means of improving their squad and going one better next time around.

One position they are looking to bolster is between the sticks. Macey joined on loan from Luton Town in the January transfer window and instantly made an impression on the Fratton Park faithful.

Following the Hatters’ promotion to the Premier League it is likely the 28-year-old will be surplus to requirements, but Pompey will need to fork out a ‘six-figure sum’ to pry him away from Kenilworth Road, according to The News.

The same report states that Luton Town will be looking to recoup the £100,000 they paid to Hibernian in the summer, and that the player is valued at £400,000.

A must buy…

Portsmouth reaped the benefits of the loan market with the acquisition of Macey in the winter window and is believed to be their number one goalkeeper transfer target. Therefore, paying just £400,000 could be a bargain as far as John Mousinho’s side are concerned.

Luton Town likely won’t be standing in any club’s way if a bid comes in which matches or exceeds their valuation of the player, and so given Portsmouth’s lack of options in goal and the asking price not being out of their budget, it seems Macey is a must buy.

They may turn their attention to other targets if Luton Town’s stance changes. It is probable that Rob Edwards’ side will see where their squad is at and what is at his disposal towards the end of the window before making a decision on squad players.