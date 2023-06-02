League One club have been in talks with ex-Luton Town and Southampton boss Nathan Jones, report claims

Former Luton Town and Southampton boss Nathan Jones has held talks with Reading regarding their vacant managerial position, reports claim.

Jones, 50, has been out of work since being sacked by Southampton in February. The Welshman left Luton Town for a second time to take the Saints job, but he’d last just 14 games in charge of Southampton who’ve since been relegated to the Championship.

But an emerging report from RDG.TODAY has revealed that Jones and Reading have ‘been in talks’ about the vacant Reading job, with the Royals heading down to League One.

The same report however reveals that Chris Wilder remains the club’s no.1 choice manager, with reports earlier this week having revealed that Berkshire club were closing in on the appointment of Wilder.