Latest Stockport County news: Two contract offers lodged, Defender returns to Edgeley Park

Stockport County will be looking to bounce back from their League Two play-off final loss to Carlisle United with promotion next season.

The Hatters also missed out on going up automatically on the final day of the season at the expense of Northampton Town but are in a strong position to make another push for it next year.

Stockport have published their retained list ahead of the summer and have offered new deals to defender Neill Byrne and goalkeeper Bobby Jones. They have also announced that Chris Hussey, Phil Barnsley, Jacob Davenport and Ryan Johnson will be leaving as free agents, whilst Vit Jaros, Aaron Rowe and Joe Grayson have all gone back to their parent clubs following the expiration of their loans.

Byrne, who is 30-years-old, is a player who Dave Challinor knows well from their time at AFC Fylde and Hartlepool United together. He adds useful competition and depth to their defensive department and keeping hold of him would be a shrewd move.

Young stopper Jones provides cover between the sticks to number one Ben Hinchcliffe. The Hatters have a vacancy to fill between the sticks now as well following Jaros’ return to Liverpool.

Carlisle have confirmed that Ben Barclay has returned to Edgeley Park following his loan in Cumbria. He made 17 appearances for Paul Simpson’s side and Stockport now have a big decision to make on his future at the club ahead of next term.

In other news, former County striker Jason Oswell has been snapped up by Newtown in Wales following his departure from AFC Telford United. He was on the books of the Hatters during the 2017/18 season in the National League North under Jim Gannon and scored 28 goals in all competitions that year before moving on to Morecambe in the Football League.