Latest Hull City news: Winger could leave, Grimsby Town and Scunthorpe United eye departed midfielder

Hull City have a big summer ahead as they prepare for Liam Rosenior’s first full Championship season at the helm.

The 38-year-old has made a positive impression since taking over from Shota Arveladze last October and will be eager to put his own stamp on the squad with some signings. There may also be some outgoings from the MKM Stadium.

Hull might cut ties with winger Dogukan Sinik on a permanent basis this summer. The Turkey international, who joined last July, has struggled to make an impact since his move to England and was loaned back to Antalyaspor in the January transfer window. HullLive now claim he is ‘likely’ to depart at the end of the season.

Billy Chadwick is leaving East Yorkshire when his contract expires at the end of the month with the club opting against handing him a new deal, despite his heroics out on loan at Boston United during the second-half of the last campaign where he scored nine goals in 17 games in all competitions from midfield.

The 23-year-old rose up through the academy ranks of the Tigers alongside players like Keane Lewis-Potter, Brandon Fleming and Jacob Greaves. He is now attracting interest from local sides Scunthorpe United and Grimsby Town according to BBC Humberside reporter Matt Dean.

Dimitris Pelkas has announced that his time at Hull is over following his loan deal from Fenerbahce. The Greece international scored twice and wasn’t quite able to find his feet in the Football League. He has posted on Twitter that it is ‘time to move on’ and start a ‘new chapter’.

Elsewhere, academy pair Kyle Fanning and Jake Brown have been handed their first professional deals, whist defender Jevon Mills has also put pen-to-paper on a contract extension until June next year.