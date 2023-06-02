Latest Carlisle United news: Four contract deals eyed, players depart and Owen Moxon latest

Carlisle United will be looking to bolster their ranks after their promotion from League Two via the play-off final last weekend.

Paul Simpson’s side beat Stockport County on penalties at Wembley following their 1-1 draw. They will now be keen to bring in some new players to prepare for life in the division above.

Carlisle want to keep hold of Taylor Charters, Kris Dennis, Morgan Feeney and Omari Patrick and have offered new deals to the quartet, as detailed on their retained list. The latter scored the equaliser for them last Sunday to send the game into extra-time.

The Cumbrians have also decided to cut ties with Lewis Bell, Jamie Devitt, Brennan Dickenson, Josh Dixon, Sam Fishburn, Mick Kelly, Joel Senior, Tobi Sho-Silva and Scott Simons, whilst loan players Fin Back, Ben Barclay, John-Kymani-Gordon, Alfie McCalmont and Jack Robinson have all gone back to their parent clubs.

Peterborough United have been linked with key Carlisle midfielder Owen Moxon ahead of the next transfer window, as per The Real EFL. However, in a latest update by the Peterborough Telegraph, the Posh intend to keep all of their dealings in-house over the next couple of months as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on promotion to the Championship.

Simpson won’t want to lose Moxon and has told the club website: “We have to keep hold of the players we want to keep, then try to bring in some better players to hopefully improve us as well.”

The boss also wants to get the bulk of his squad together early this year to give his team the best chance of adapting to the step up a division. He has said: “We’re in a better position than we were last season, that’s one thing I can say.

“There are a lot of blank spaces that need to be filled so that means there’s a lot of work to be done. This will not be a holiday for me. Between now and 28 June I may not be in the country for a period of it, but I’m quite sure I’m going to be working.

“My family know that, even though I will be able to switch off, at times, we know that we’ve got to be ready for next season.

“I want the bulk of the squad together for 28 June. I’m fully aware that might not actually happen, it might take a little bit longer but hopefully, when 5 August comes round, I want to be in a position where we can start the season really well.”