Latest Bradford City news: Notts County and Crewe Alexandra pair wanted, first signing close

Bradford City have a big summer ahead of them as they look to mount another promotion push from League Two next season under Mark Hughes.

The Bantams were beaten over two legs in the play-offs in this past campaign by eventual winners Carlisle United.

Notts County starlet Ruben Rodrigues is said to be on Bradford’s transfer radar ahead of next season. DerbyshireLive reporter Leigh Curtis said on his most recent Q&A on DerbyshireLive: “Ruben has had a brilliant season and I’ve heard that Blackpool and Bradford are very keen on him.”

The 26-year-old has helped his current club return to the Football League from the National League but they could face a battle to keep hold of him. He has 54 goals in 134 appearances for the Magpies to date since joining them from FC Den Bosch in Holland.

The Bantams are keen on Crewe Alexandra hotshot Dan Agyei as they look to bolster their attacking options. According to the Sunday Mirror’s Darren Witcoop on Twitter, they admire him along with League One pair Portsmouth and Burton Albion.

He is out of contract at the end of the month and is due to become a free agent as things stand. The ex-Burnley man found the net 16 times for the Railwaymen last term.

Amid links to Rodrigues and Agyei, the Telegraph & Argus claim Bradford are ‘close’ to landing one of their targets, although the identity of the player is unknown at this stage.

In terms of outgoings, striker Jake Young may well be heading out the exit door to pave the way for new arrivals. The Telegraph & Argus suggest he has been told to find a new club following his return from his loan spell at fellow fourth tier club Barrow.