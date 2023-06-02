Latest Barnsley news: Door opens to sign free agent, 23-year-old leaves and international returns

Barnsley will be looking to bounce back from their play-off final loss to Sheffield Wednesday with promotion from League One next season.

The Tykes were beaten 1-0 by the Owls at Wembley after Josh Windass’ last-gasp winner in extra-time.

Goalkeeper Harry Isted was a hit on loan at Oakwell last term and impressed against Darren Moore’s side in the final despite the eventual defeat. He has now been released by Luton Town following their promotion to the Premier League and is available to snap up on a free transfer.

Barnsley Chronicle reporter Doug O’Kane has said that the stopper is interested in a move to South Yorkshire on a permanent basis. He played 19 times for Michael Duff’s men after linking up with them in January.

Barnsley have announced their retained list ahead of the next campaign and have decided to release Clarke Oduor. The left-back joined four years ago from Leeds United and made 57 appearances in all competitions. He also had a loan spell away at Hartlepool United in League Two to get some game time under his belt last term.

Young players Jack Butterfill, Keegan Hartley, Kareem Hassan-Smith, Jordan Helliwell, Will Lancaster, Rudi Pache, Jason Sraha have also departed, as have academy pair Alex Anaman and Kynan Murchison.

Elsewhere, Hungary international Callum Styles is ‘due back’ at Barnsley for training following the end of his temporary deal at Millwall in the Championship. That’s according to a report by the Barnsley Chronicle, who claim he has a ‘buy out’ clause in his contract for other teams to activate if they want to.

The 23-year-old left for London in September last year and signed an extension with the Tykes until 2025 before he went. He ended up playing 22 times for the Lions as they narrowly missed out on the top six in the second tier.