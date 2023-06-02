Key detail emerges as Sheffield United sell 22-year-old to League Two club

A sell-on clause has been included in Sheffield United’s deal to sell George Broadbent to Doncaster Rovers, as revealed by Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield United academy graduate Broadbent never played for the Blades’ first-team but he emerged as an impressive talent in their U18s and U21s sides while gaining plenty of senior experience on loan away from Bramall Lane.

The midfielder endured spells with Curzon Ashton, Beerschot V.A., Rochdale and most recently, Boreham Wood. He managed six goals in 42 outings for the Wood, making a good impression in the National League over the 2022/23 campaign.

However, ahead of next season, he’ll be signing for Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers. A deal was confirmed earlier this week but now, a key detail in the deal has emerged from Yorkshire Live.

They report that as part of the move, Sheffield United have inserted a sell-on clause. They’ll receive a cut of any fee Doncaster sell him for in the future while also landing a small, undisclosed sum upfront for the deal.

A good move for all?

While at one point it would’ve been hoped that Broadbent could go on to hold down a first-team role with Sheffield United, it is best for all that he moves on now. He hasn’t been in the senior picture under Heckingbottom and at 22, the time has come for him to play regularly at a good level.

A move to Doncaster allows him to do just that, letting him settle at a permanent home after a string of loans.

The hope will be that Broadbent can build on a good season at Boreham Wood and cement himself as an EFL regular at the Keepmoat. Under a highly-rated boss in McCann, who played as a central midfielder during his career, Broadbent could really kick on with Rovers and become a key player in their bid to rise from League Two again.