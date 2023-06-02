European club make loan-to-buy offer for Southampton man, fee reportedly stands at €4.5m

Turkish outfit Trabzonspor have made a loan offer for Southampton striker Mislav Orsic, which includes an option to buy, reports claim.

Southampton paid Dinamo Zagreb a reported fee of £8million for Orsic in the January transfer window earlier this year. But the Croatian striker would go on to feature just once in the Premier League, playing a handful of minutes at the end of a 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa in January.

The striker simply couldn’t break into the Saints XI and now, after just half-a-season in England, it looks like Orsic could be on his way out of St Mary’s.

Reports in Turkey (via Sport Witness) are claiming that Trabzonspor have made a loan-to-buy offer to Southampton for Orsic, with the fee apparently standing at €4.5million. Southampton are said to be considering the offer and Orsic is said to be keen on the move, with the striker apparently keen to move on after the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Cutting ties…

Orsic came into Southampton at a very difficult time. The Saints looked doomed for relegation long before the season finished and it would’ve been incredibly difficult for Orsic to come in, hit the ground running, and score goals in an under-performing side.

It seems like the best move for everyone involved if Southampton and Orsic cut ties this summer. It looks like they’ll have to take a hit on the transfer fee, but Orsic will no doubt be itching for a move and Southampton will be keen to clear the decks, and reset as they gear up for the Championship.

It’s one of many disappointing transfers that has landed Southampton in the Championship, but this summer they have a chance to start afresh.