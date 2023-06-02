Burnley make first offer to sign European striker, Wolves now reportedly keen as well

Burnley have ‘made a first offer’ for FC Metz striker Georges Mikautadze, reports claim.

Burnley looked at bringing Mikautadze, 22, last summer. But he remained with FC Metz in the French second tier where he went on to score 23 goals and assist eight more in 36 league appearances.

Since the 2022/23 campaign ended, Burnley’s interest in the Georgian international has been reignited. It’s been reported that Metz have placed a €20 million price tag on Mikautadze, after Burnley were priced out of a move last summer when Metz were asking for a fee of just £4.2million.

Now though, reports coming out of France (via Sport Witness) are claiming that Burnley have ‘started conversations’ with Mikautadze and meetings are scheduled between the player and Clarets boss Vincent Kompany – Mikautadze is also set to meet with AC Milan. The same report goes on to reveal that Burnley have ‘made a first offer’ to Metz for Mikautadze, who also has interest from Wolves and Lyon.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Burnley making their move…

Burnley look to be quite desperately in need of attacking additions ahead of their return to the Premier League, and Mikautadze looks like he’ll be a very good capture.

It’ll cost the Clarets a lot of money though and so Kompany will need to be wary of his side spending all of their summer budget early on, and on players who are unproven in the Premier League. Competition for Mikautadze is rife and Wolves will be an attractive potential option, but it seems like Burnley are the most keen right now.

But strikers are needed and Burnley look set to sign one very early on in the window. More is needed if Burnley are to keep their heads above water, but expect the Clarets to have plenty more players on their transfer radar ahead of the window opening later this month.