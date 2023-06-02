Burnley make contact with Leeds United player over possible transfer deal

Burnley have made contact with Leeds United defender Cody Drameh’s representatives as they look to step up their interest, as per Football Insider.

Burnley are among the sides to have been linked with a move for right-back Drameh this summer while loan club Luton Town have been credited with interest in retaining his services as they head up to the Premier League.

The youngster has found game time hard to come by at Elland Road but he’s now thoroughly impressed in two Championship stints, first with Cardiff City and now with the Hatters.

Following Leeds’ relegation and Luton’s promotion, speculation has been rife over his future and now, new claims have emerged from Football Insider.

They claim that Burnley have made contact with Drameh’s representatives regarding their interest. Both the Clarets and Luton Town are planning to speak with Leeds United in the coming days with the player keen on playing in the Premier League.

Ready for a step up?

After two impressive half-season spells in the Championship, Drameh has proven that he can be a key player on the senior stage. Arguably, he’s ready for that step up to the Premier League and just when Leeds United could do with having him in their first-team picture, it seems likely that he’s heading for pastures new.

Burnley and Luton Town can both offer Drameh the Premier League football he deserves, so it feels as though Leeds have missed their chance to given Drameh the starting spot.

The Whites will need to revamp their defensive ranks this summer after a dismal showing in the top-flight, though it will be interesting to see if exciting options like Charlie Cresswell are given opportunities or if they look to recruit from elsewhere with departures inevitable.