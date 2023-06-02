Bristol City in surprise talks to sign QPR man, entering last year of contract this summer

Bristol City are ‘in talks with’ QPR over a deal to sign centre-back Rob Dickie, claims Football Insider.

Dickie, 27, joined QPR from Oxford United ahead of the 2020/21 season. He became an instant hit among the QPR fans, featuring in all but three of their league fixtures in his first season at the club and having kept his spot in the starting XI since.

In the season just gone, Dickie featured 38 times in the Championship, taking his league appearance total for the R’s to 119, but now Football Insider are claiming that QPR’s Championship rivals Bristol City are in talks to sign the Englishman.

They say that the Robins are ‘in talks’ with QPR over the potential signing, with Bristol City ‘preparing a move to lure him to Ashton Gate’ this summer as he enters the final year of his QPR deal.

A strange move?

Dickie didn’t have the best of season’s last time round. He came under criticism a few times in what was a dire season for QPR all round, but Gareth Ainsworth doesn’t have too many options at the back and so selling Dickie still seems like a strange move.

Jimmy Dunne played alongside Dickie for much of the season, with the likes of Jake Clarke-Salter having struggled for fitness, and Leon Balogun and Conor Masterson leaving as free agents this summer.

But the R’s will be desperate for some funding this summer and they have a number of players out of contract next summer, with Seny Dieng, Lyndon Dykes, and Chris Willock among the others, so a few player sales this summer seems likely.

Dickie will bring Championship experience to a Bristol City side that currently has a lot of younger players breaking through.

It’d be a solid signing for the Robins but a blow for QPR is Dickie moves on this summer.