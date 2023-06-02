Bradford City set to sell 2022 signing this summer, report claims

Bradford City are set to offload striker Jake Young this summer, as per a report from the Telegraph and Argus.

Bradford City will be hoping for a fruitful summer transfer window as they rest up and go again in their bid to finally rise out of League Two. Mark Hughes’ side were defeated by eventual play-off winners Carlisle United in their semi-final but next time around, they’ll want to avoid leaving anything to chance by finishing in the top three.

The desire for new signings means some will likely be deemed surplus to requirements and according to the Telegraph and Argus, one player who is set to be sold is striker Young.

They state that the 21-year-old will be back with the club for pre-season after his spell on loan with Barrow but he has been advised to find a new club in the search for regular game time.

Young played 12 times for Bradford before heading out on loan in January, managing four goals in the process.

Best for all?

With Young on the fringes at Valley Parade, it seems best for all that he finds a new club for next season. A move elsewhere will allow him to find the senior game time he desires and it frees up some finances and space in the squad for Bradford.

At 21, regular minutes is vital for Young, so it will be interesting to see just where he ends up.

He’s spent his entire senior career to date as a League Two player, making his breakthrough with Forest Green Rovers after time in Guiseley and Sheffield United’s youth academies. Across his spells with Rovers, Bradford and Barrow, Young has managed 11 goals and two assists in 75 fourth-tier games, operating either as a striker or left-winger.