Bournemouth and Crystal Palace linked with Leeds United man who could be moved on this summer

Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have an interest in Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville, reports claims.

Summerville, 21, joined Leeds United from Feyenoord in 2020. He’s since gone on to make 34 Premier League appearances for the Whites, with 28 of those coming in the 2022/23 season just gone.

The Dutchman managed to score four goals and assist two more, but he couldn’t help prevent Leeds from relegation to the Championship, with Sam Allardyce overseeing Leeds’ relegation on the final day of the season.

But Summerville could be handed a Premier League lifeline this summer. An emerging report from The Athletic’s Phil Hay (via LeedsAllOver) has revealed that Premier League duo Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have both taken a look at Summerville ahead of the summer transfer window, with Hay going on to suggest that Summerville could be one of several who could leave this summer.

Hay also says that there’s interest from overseas in Summerville too.

Summerville on the move…

Summerville is certainly one of a number of Leeds United players who could be snapped up this summer. He showed a lot of potential in the Premier League last season and Leeds might view him as an asset they can sell on this summer, in a bid to fund their promotion bid next season.

But the Whites need to be wary of offloading too many names in this summer’s transfer window. They have a few players who are starting to attract transfer interest, a lot of them attackers too with Wilfried Gnonto’s name popping up in transfer headlines of late.

Whether or not Summerville would fancy sticking around for next season remains to be seen. He remains fairly inexperienced but a season in the Championship could really shape him as a player, and if he sticks around then it’d of course be a boost for Leeds.