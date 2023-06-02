Barnsley cancel contract of big-money flop

Barnsley have cancelled the contract of striker Obbi Oulare to allow him to join Lierse SK, as per the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley moved to sign towering striker Oulare in the summer of 2021, bringing him over from Belgian side Standard Liege.

However, he struggled to make an impact with the Tykes and in January 2022, he was sent on a long-term loan to RWD Molenbeek. That loan is coming to an end this summer but Oulare still had time left on his contract at Oakwell.

Now though, with back to Belgium agreed, the Barnsley Chronicle has revealed that the Tykes decided to cancel his contract to allow him to make the move on the cheap.

Oulare still had a year left on his contract but after a pretty dismal time in Yorkshire, the contract cancellation means he can head for pastures new and start afresh away from Oakwell.

He leaves the club with just two appearances to his name after signing for what has been described as a ‘costly’ fee.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Learn from it and move on…

It’s no secret that the Oulare signing was a dismal failure. It didn’t work out for the club or the player and while cancelling his contract means there will be no money made back on the deal, it feels best just for the two to part ways and forget it even happened.

Barnsley know that these things can’t happen again and as they gear up for another important summer transfer window, the club hierarchy will be keen to avoid any similar mishaps with transfers.

Michael Duff will be keen to build a squad worthy of fighting for promotion again and the early exit of Oulare gives them one less matter to deal with as the window approaches.